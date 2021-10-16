director-patty-jenkins-shares-exciting-update-about-wonder-woman-3

Gal Gadot Calls “Wonder Woman” Success “Amazing”

Wonder Woman 3 is indeed a go and will star not one but two familiar faces.

In December, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that it will “fast-track development on the third installment” of the hit movie franchise to star returning actress Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and be written and helmed again by director Patty Jenkins. On Saturday, Oct. 16, at the DC Fandome 2021 event, the latter confirmed that the new film was definitely still in the works and shared a new detail about the movie’s casting.

Jenkins signaled that Wonder Woman fan-favorite star Lynda Carter, who played the character in a popular ’70s TV series, would return for Wonder Woman 3, following her cameo as Amazon warrior Asteria in last year’s second movie, Wonder Woman 1984.

“We’re super excited about Wonder Woman 3,” the director said. “Gal, who’s so bummed not to be here, who’s the busiest person in the world, with now three little kids and shooting, so she was so bummed not to be able to be here. But we are all, three, very excited about some exciting things coming up with Wonder Woman 3.”

In June, Gadot, 36, gave birth to her and husband Jaron Varsano’s third daughter, Daniella, who joined big sisters Alma, who is almost 9, and Maya, 4.

“Who would’ve thought in my life, in this time in my life, that this gift would just present itself to me,” Carter said during the chat with Jenkins. “And that’s so cool and that’s what I’m hoping for all of the fans of Wonder Woman and all of the fans to know that you’re life is full of surprises and the Wonder Woman in you is alive and well.”

