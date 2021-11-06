disney's-big-friends-&-family-sale-ends-this-sunday-&-you-don't-want-to-miss-out-on-25%-off-sitewide

E! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Disney fans, get excited! This weekend, shopDisney is holding its Friends & Family Savings Event, and you can save 25% off hundreds of items sitewide. All you have to do is type in the code DISNEYPAL at checkout to get your discount.

If you’re looking to snag some Disney holiday merch, you’re in luck. Ornaments, home decor, and clothing are included in the sale. Holiday Disney Parks merch like spirit jerseys and Minnie Ears are also 25% off right now. You can even get a holiday Mickey or Minnie holiday plush for just $16 with any purchase. Clearly, there are a lot of good reasons to shop this weekend.

The sale event ends this Sunday, so be sure to check it out as soon as you can. You don’t want to miss out on a really great discount, especially since it’s Disney. With the holidays right around the corner, it’s the best time to shop for fans of Marvel and Star Wars as well.

We rounded up a few on sale items we’re really obsessed with. Check those out below.

Mickey Mouse Holiday Zip-Up Hoodie for Women

Don’t you hate it when seasonal items only go on sale after the holiday has passed? Fortunately, this festive zip-up hoodie is on sale right now so you have plenty of time to wear this out.

