dj-screw-biopic-is-in-the-works

Published 6 hours ago

DJ Screw’s story is slated to hit the silver screen.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Sony is developing a biopic about the legendary Houston producer based off of Isaac Yowman’s musical tribute, All Screwed Up. The movie will also share the same title with Yowman serving as executive producer.

Yowman’s initial film adaptation was part of The Incubation Lab, which was run by Jeron Smith in collaboration with Sony. All Screwed Up will be the first project from this initiative, which develops feature projects from unconventional storytellers. Production is set to start in 2021 and Maia Eyre will be overseeing the project.

RELATED: DJ Screw’s Music Acquired By the University of Houston

“Jeron and Maia have been extremely helpful and transparent in navigating me through this process,” Yowman told THR. “They’ve committed to making sure my voice as a black filmmaker is heard and the team we’re building is super solid. I can tell Sony genuinely wants to see me grow as a creative, and that means a lot. The family is happy and so am I.”

DJ Screw was known for creating the “Chopped N Screwed” style of Hip Hop that involves slowing down both the instrumentals and voices of recorded music, particularly by Houston artists.

Screw, born Robert Earl Davis, Jr., passed away in 2000 at the age of 29.

Watch Isaac Yowman’s initial film adaptation All Screwed Up below.

Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Webber Films/ Riveting Entertainment

Get the latest from BET in your inbox!

Sign up now for the latest in celebrity, sports, » Read Full Article