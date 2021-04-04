dmx's-attorney-provides-significant-update-on-his-health

Published 6 hours ago

UPDATE:

Earlier Saturday afternoon (April 3), DMX’s attorney Murray Richman confirmed to PIX11 News that his client had “been taken off life support system and is breathing on his own.” Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Rolling Stone reports that Richman was “given wrong information” and said that the legendary rapper remains on life support and in critical condition.

PREVIOUS:

DMX has been “taken off life support and is breathing on his own,” according to attorney Murray Richman.

Richman spoke to PIX11 News about the rapper’s condition, but says he’s still worried about his client’s health. “It would be disingenuous of me to suggest I’m not a worried man at this particular point,” he said.

DMX’s family, through Richman, had previously confirmed with ABC that the rapper is in grave condition and was on life support.

“I received a call this morning that Earl Simmons was in the hospital, at the White Plains Hospital, and that he had had a heart attack, and i’m not sure how it was induced and that he’s on life support,” Richman said, adding that X is “surrounded by family.”

Richman says he’s done legal work for DMX for over 20 years and has remained in contact with his family. “I’ve spoken to the family and the family and I are quite close with each other. I am concerned about his well-being and mindful of his significance,” he said. “I have known Earl for over 25 years and I believe that his music is quite poignant, very important.

