Dodgers Legend Tommy Lasorda Dead At 93

by Friday, January 8, 2021
Tommy Lasorda — a Dodgers legend and arguably the most famous manager in MLB history — has died, TMZ Sports has confirmed. He was 93 years old. The Dodgers released a statement Friday morning … saying Lasorda suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at…  » Read Full Articles

