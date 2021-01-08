Tommy Lasorda — a Dodgers legend and arguably the most famous manager in MLB history — has died, TMZ Sports has confirmed. He was 93 years old. The Dodgers released a statement Friday morning … saying Lasorda suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at… » Read Full Articles
Dodgers Legend Tommy Lasorda Dead At 93
by Cliché Friday, January 8, 2021
Cliché
