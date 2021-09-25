Dog The Bounty Hunter Joins Search For Gabby Petito’s Fiancé Brian Laundrie — Watch

Watch

September 25, 2021 6:14PM EDT

Dog The Bounty Hunter has been spotted in North Port, Florida, joining the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito who was recently found dead.

Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman, 68, has joined the search for Gabby Petito‘s fiancé Brian Laundrie. The FBI has issued a warrant for the Florida man’s arrest, days after his partner Gabby’s body was found at a national park in Wyoming. The pair were on a cross-country road trip when Brian returned to Florida alone. The federal grand jury indictment was filed in connection to his activities following Gabby’s death, which included unauthorized use of a credit card. Law enforcement noted that the investigation into Gabby’s homicide is ongoing.

Dog the bounty hunter at the house https://t.co/C4o7kSmc4m

— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 25, 2021

Now, it seems the reality star has joined the nationwide manhunt, appearing in a video which showed him poking his head around the side of Brian’s family home. Reporter Brian Entin posted footage of Dog visiting the house in North Port, Florida which appeared to show him knocking on the front door. As he headed back to his car, with new wife, Francie Frane by his side, an onlooker asked what he was doing there. “C’mon, you know,” he’s heard saying in the video.

“Dog and Francie have experienced extreme loss themselves,” the bounty hunter’s team said in statement released to FOX News. “Their hearts go out to Gabby’s family for what they’re going through and want to help bring justice for her death.” His team added that anyone with information about the case could send their tips to 833-TELLDOG.

