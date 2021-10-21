dolly-parton’s-siblings:-everything-to-know-about-her-11-brothers-&-sisters

Country superstar Dolly Parton is one of 12 — yes, 12 — children. Here’s everything to know about her 11 siblings.

Dolly Parton is a country icon that needs no introduction. The singer-songwriter, 75, has a discography that just about everyone is familiar with, from “Jolene” to “Here You Come Again.” It comes as no surprise that she comes from a large musical family with siblings also in show biz. The Grammy winner has 11 — yes, 11! — brothers and sisters, ones who have collaborated with her on many of her projects.

Born in Locust Ridge, Tennessee near the Smoky Mountains, Dolly was born to Robert Lee Parton and Avie Lee Owens, the latter of which instilled a passion in music in all of her children. Dolly is one of 12 children: Stella, 72, Willadeene, 81, Rachel, 62, Freida Estelle, 64, Robert Lee, 73, Cassie Nan, 70, David, 79, and Coy Denver, 78. The country star also had three other brothers, Randy, Larry Gerard, and Floyd, who have since passed away.

“Singing was like breathing at home,” Dolly’s sister Rachel once told PEOPLE of their childhood in a 1982 interview. Below is everything to know about the country tour de force’s siblings.

Stella Parton Dolly Parton and sister Stella (Shutterstock)

Stella Parton, born Stella Mae Parton on May 4, 1949, is, like her big sister, a country singer-songwriter, as well as an actress, author, and public speaker. After launching her own record label in the 1970s, Stella released her debut album I Want To Hold You In My Dreams Tonight in 1975, going on to release over 30 more albums throughout her career. She has collaborated with her sister on many of her projects,

» Read Full Article