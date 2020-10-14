dominic-west-said-wives-should-be-‘more-indulgent-of-affairs’-in-interview-4-years-before-lily-james-pda-pics

Interview

Dominic West shared his unconventional take on cheating in 2016, four years before the married actor was photographed getting cozy with co-star Lily James.

Ironically, Dominic West — who plays a married man who cheats on his wife on TV — once thought extramarital affairs were no big deal. The 50-year-old actor made some pretty laissez-faire comments about cheating in a 2016 interview, four years before he was photographed nuzzling the neck of actress Lily James, 31, in Rome on Oct. 11. Granted, it’s unclear if they were just having fun with the paparazzi or are really close friends, given that they’re co-starring in a new show called The Pursuit of Love.

Dominic West, also known for his role on The Wire, has been married to Catherine FitzGerald for 10 years. (Photo Credit: MEGA)

“I mean, I think women should be more indulgent of affairs. I really do, ” Dominic had casually said while making a cup of tea for a reporter from the Evening Standard. Dominic, who has been married to landscape designer and freelance writer Catherine FitzGerald since 2010, added, “It’s daft to kick someone out over a fling. Isn’t it? Everyone should turn a blind eye to men’s behaviour between the ages of 40 and 50. Let it all blow over.”

Well, it appeared that Catherine turned a blind eye to the PDA between her husband and Lily. After the controversial photos confused the Internet, the descendant of Irish royalty kissed her husband in front of their home in London and the couple handed reporters a note that read,

