don't-be-shy:-see-karol-g-brighten-the-red-carpet-with-her-best-looks

Karol G Shares the Soundtrack to Her Life: My Music Moments
Never underestimate the style of Karol G.
With multiple 2022 Billboard Music Award nominations including Top Latin Artist and Top Latin Album, the 31-year-old is rightfully receiving recognition for her musical gifts. But whether she’s walking red carpets or performing at sold-out venues, Karol G also always deserves credit for having an eye for style.
“I am a very mood person,” Karol G recently told E! News while headlining her first United States tour. “I don’t have a fashion statement that represents me. I just wear the way I feel. I wanted my outfits to be a window of some of my personalities when I’m performing.”
According to the “Mamiii” singer, sometimes she likes to be “very sexy and sassy.” Other times, she says she’s more of a tomboy with oversized clothes. And sometimes, she likes to display what she calls the “rock ‘n roll side in me.”
Whatever the case may be, all eyes will be on the artist as she heads to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15 for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Pretty in Pink
Billboard Women in Music Awards 2022
Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo
Legs for Days
Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Glitz & Glam
Billboard Music Awards 2021
Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
Classic White
Latin American Music Awards 2021
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for MTV
Red Hot
MTV EMAs 2020
Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Winter Chic
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Music Princess
Latin Grammy Awards 2020
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Effortless Style
Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018
Victor Chavez/Getty Images
Hello Yellow
MTV MIAW Awards 2018
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
LBD From Karol G
Hispanic Heritage Awards 2018
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Fresh Face
Latin American Music Awards 2016
