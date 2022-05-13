don't-be-shy:-see-karol-g-brighten-the-red-carpet-with-her-best-looks

Karol G Shares the Soundtrack to Her Life: My Music Moments

Never underestimate the style of Karol G.

With multiple 2022 Billboard Music Award nominations including Top Latin Artist and Top Latin Album, the 31-year-old is rightfully receiving recognition for her musical gifts. But whether she’s walking red carpets or performing at sold-out venues, Karol G also always deserves credit for having an eye for style.

“I am a very mood person,” Karol G recently told E! News while headlining her first United States tour. “I don’t have a fashion statement that represents me. I just wear the way I feel. I wanted my outfits to be a window of some of my personalities when I’m performing.”

According to the “Mamiii” singer, sometimes she likes to be “very sexy and sassy.” Other times, she says she’s more of a tomboy with oversized clothes. And sometimes, she likes to display what she calls the “rock ‘n roll side in me.”

Whatever the case may be, all eyes will be on the artist as she heads to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15 for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Keep reading to see some of her best fashion moments over the years that will leaving you saying, “O-M-KarolG.”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Pretty in Pink

Billboard Women in Music Awards 2022

Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo

Legs for Days

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images

Glitz & Glam

Billboard Music Awards 2021

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo

Classic White

Latin American Music Awards 2021

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for MTV

Red Hot

MTV EMAs 2020

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Winter Chic

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

Music Princess

Latin Grammy Awards 2020

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Effortless Style

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018

Victor Chavez/Getty Images

Hello Yellow

MTV MIAW Awards 2018

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

LBD From Karol G

Hispanic Heritage Awards 2018

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Fresh Face

Latin American Music Awards 2016

