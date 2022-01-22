don't-miss-these-12-new-additions-to-lululemon's-sale-section

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The only thing better than relaxing on a Saturday morning? Saving big at Lululemon, of course!

At least once a week, we peruse Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” section in hopes of scoring fashionable fits at a discount, and today, we were truly blown away at the selection. From jackets for night runs and leggings fit for all occasions to sports bras and shorts, this not-so-secret section has everything you need to break a sweat while looking stylish.

Below, we rounded up 12 new additions to the “We Made Too Much” section that are seriously too good to be true.

Free to Be Bra – Wild Light Support, A/B Cup

Our favorite bra is on sale! Why do we love it so much? It’s lightweight, feels cool to the touch and it offers the perfect amount of support for low-impact workouts.

Rest Less Pullover

The Rest Less Pullover is an absolute must for the colder months! Ideal for running and training, it has a seamless, breathable construction to help you get through your sweat sesh with ease.

T.H.E. Linerless Short

You can never have too many shorts! This linerless style comes in coolest purple hue and features sweat-wicking fabric to help you train in comfort.

Align™ Cropped Tank Top

Designed with yogis in mind, this supportive tank top has a weightless design to help you focus on what matters: Finding your zen.

» Read Full Article