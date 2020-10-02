donald-&-melania-trump,-hope-hicks-&-more-stars-who’ve-tested-positive-for-coronavirus

Despite their best efforts, some of the biggest celebs have contracted COVID-19 — including the very own president of the United States and his wife. See both Donald and Melania Trump’s statements.

From statewide shutdowns to wearing face masks, the coronavirus pandemic has affected each and every one us in 2020, including some of our favorite celebrities. After Tom Hanks, 64, and his wife Rita Wilson, 63, confirmed they had contracted COVID-19 in Australia, stars like Jim Parsons, 47, Giuliana Rancic, 46, Vivica A. Fox, 56, Robert Pattinson, 34, and more have also tested positive for the highly contagious virus in the months since. And now, just two days after the first presidential debate of 2020, Donald Trump’s senior adviser Hope Hicks has tested positive for the virus. List of the most recent stars that have had COVID-19 below.

Donald & Melania Trump

The very own president and First Lady of the United States, Donald Trump and Melania Trump, tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 1. Donald made the announcement himself on Twitter, writing, “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Melania also took to Twitter with her own announcement. “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements.

» Read Full Article