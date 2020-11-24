donald-trump-clears-way-for-biden-transition

Published 14 hours ago

A key Trump administration appointee revealed Monday (November 23) she would allow President-elect Joe Biden to officially begin his transition to the White House, shortly after Donald Trump tweeted that he would no longer block the protocol. This will clear the way for Biden’s team to get access to briefings, office space, and other government services needed for the peaceful transfer of power.

Trump has previously refused to concede and continues to make baseless allegations of voter fraud and that he won the November 3 election.

Taking to his Twitter account, the president said he’d agree to take the first steps in transitioning power, but fell short of outright admitting defeat.

“I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA,” tweeted Trump. “Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!”

He added: “Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

CNN reports Emily Murphy, who serves as Administrator of the General Services Administration and is in charge of handing off the keys to the Biden team,

