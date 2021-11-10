dorit-kemsley-says-she-‘begged’-robbers-not-to-kill-her-as-she-details-terrifying-invasion

Watch

November 9, 2021 10:51PM EST

In an interview with ‘Extra,’ Dorit Kemsley shared terrifying details from her home invasion, revealing that she ‘begged’ for her and her children’s lives.

Dorit Kemsley recounted the terrifying details of her home invasion. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 45, was robbed of about $1 million worth of valuables by three male suspects at her home in Encino, California on October 27. The break in occurred while she and her two young children Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were asleep. At the opening of fellow Housewife Kyle Richards’ boutique store Kyle and Shahida in Palm Desert on Tuesday, Nov. 9, Dorit said she “begged” for her life and her children’s lives.

“I was completely taken off guard,” Dorit recounted to Extra, adding that the intruders were “surprised” to find her home. “When they did, they pushed me to the ground. They said, ‘Who else is in the home?’ There was someone else who said, ‘Just kill her. Just kill her already. Just kill her,’ and all I could think of, ‘I have to save those babies.’ I begged them, I begged for my life, and begged for their life.”

Dorit said she remained calm so not to escalate the situation. “I said, ‘I don’t care about any of it, take it all. You can have it all. Please, I’m a mother of babies. Please, they need me. Please don’t hurt me,’” she continued. “I stayed very calm because I knew they were very panicked and if I didn’t, the situation could have gone a lot worse. I fought for mine and my kids’ lives, and I got lucky.”

The reality star said her children remained asleep and were oblivious to the intrusion.

» Read Full Article