Dr. Suzanne Quardt's Latest Dr. 90210 Surgery Is a Pimple Popper's Dream

Patient Has 6-Year Giant Growth on His Face

Dr. Suzanne Quardt does it all.

So, during Monday, Oct. 5’s all-new Dr. 90210, Dr. Q had no qualms tackling “the biggest mass” she’s ever seen. For her latest consultation, the plastic surgeon met with new patient Blake, who struggled with a giant lump on his face.

“I’ve got another face on my face,” the Virginia resident explained to the Dr. 90210 camera. “Before this happened, probably two or three years, I had a bump come up on this side of my face also and it ended up going away after six months to a year, and I thought this was the same thing.”

Unfortunately for Blake, it was not.

According to the 25-year-old patient, the lump “started real small, just like a whitehead.” As he continued, Blake revealed that the mass had “pretty much doubled in size every year.”

After Dr. Q inquired about previous treatment for the mass, Blake said he previously tried to squeeze it, but it “never came to a head.”

Although Blake did have the lump examined by a doctor, the previous consultation left him with many concerns.

“The only doctor I’ve had look at it made me feel very uncomfortable because he was telling me I’d probably have partial face paralysis from it [and] they hadn’t dealt with that kind of stuff very often,” the patient shared in a confessional. “And I just really did not trust somebody like that to take it off my face.”

However, after having this lump on his face for six years, Blake was eager for Dr. Q to remove it.

