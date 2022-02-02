Menu
Dr. Terry Dubrow Breaks Down and Bursts Into Tears in a Botched First

February 1, 2022
dr.-terry-dubrow-breaks-down-and-bursts-into-tears-in-a-botched-first
7 Most MEMORABLE “Botched” Moments of 2021

Tonight’s Botched was one for the books. 

For the first time in the E! show’s seven-season run, Dr. Terry Dubrow broke down crying during a patient consultation. 

The patient’s name was Serena, a 22-year-old singer from Canada.

“At 16 years old, I decided to transition to a woman by taking hormone replacement therapy,” she explained in a confessional. “Hormones can make you look more feminine but they can’t do everything that plastic surgery can do for you.”

As a result, she’s since had a breast augmentation, a rhinoplasty, Botox and fillers in her check, chin and lips. In visiting the Botched docs, she hoped that they could not only fix her mishandled boob job, but increase the size of her breasts as well. 

However, this wasn’t necessarily the reason Dr. Dubrow got emotional. His reaction actually came when Serena was talking about her childhood.

“I loved my parents,” she told the surgeons. “I always had a really great relationship with them…Anything I wanted to do, very accepting. I’m so thankful I had that because I have friends who had different situations, like being kicked out or told not to do what they’re doing. And it sucked.”

“I was always supported,” Serena continued. “Just positive encouragement. Sometimes that’s all somebody needs.”

It was at this point Dr. Dubrow began to tear up, and soon, he became so upset he had to leave the room.

“I haven’t seen that before, ever,” Dr. Paul Nassif told Serena. “I’ve never seen him get up and walk out of a room and fall apart like that.”

