drake-celebrates-son-adonis’-3rd-birthday

Published Yesterday

Drake posted an adorable daddy-son picture Sunday (Oct. 11) on social media of him celebrating his son Adonis’ 3rd birthday.

In the photo, captioned “Young stunna,” the 33-year-old rapper and his son are surrounded by black and silver balloons.

Adonis’ mom, Sophie Brussaux, also took to Instagram to celebrate their toddler. She posted a series of pics that include images showing her and Adonis in the hospital after he was born.

“Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux! 3 years ago, I was finally meeting you for the first time, after a long 24-hr labour. I’m so proud of the little man you’re becoming, I love you more than life. The world is YOURS! We did that @champagnepapi,” Brussaux wrote.



This is a relatively rare glimpse of the celebrity’s son. Drake has carefully guarded the privacy of Adonis, whom he co-parents with Brussaux.

RELATED: Drake Shares First Photo Of His 2-Year-Old Son Adonis In Heartrending Instagram Post

In September, the rap icon celebrated Adonis’ first day of school, saying, “…The World Is Yours kid.”

(Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Get the latest from BET in your inbox!

Sign up now for the latest in celebrity, sports, news and style from BET.

By clicking submit, I consent to receiving BET Newsletters and other marketing emails. BET Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms

of Use. Users can unsubscribe at anytime. BET Newsletters are sent by BET Networks, 1515 Broadway, New York, NY 10003. www.bet.com

» Read Full Article