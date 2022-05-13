how-drake-feels-about-ex-rihanna’s-pregnancy-with-a$ap-rocky

View gallery

Rihanna, 34, has been the talk of the town ever since she announced her pregnancy with boyfriend of about two years, A$AP Rocky, 33, on January 31. While fans were thrilled for Rihanna, who had talked about wanting kids in the past, they were also concerned about her ex-boyfriend, Drake, 35, as he was notoriously head over heels for her. Now, a source close to Drake has opened up EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about how the Canadian rapper really feels about the news.

Drake made it known back in 2016 that he always had a thing for Rihanna. But he came to the realization a few years ago that their journey came to an end because their paths had just gone in different directions,” the source explained. Drake famously admitted he had loved the Barbados native for years while presenting her with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. “I’ve been in love with her since I was 22,” he said.

Drake escorts Rihanna at the 2016 MTV Music Video Awards (Photo: Shutterstock)

The insider continued, “When Rihanna announced she was pregnant, he had mixed emotions. Of course, he was ecstatic for her because he knew she had always wanted children. But at one point in time, Drake saw himself having a future with Rihanna so it was just further confirmation that there was no future for them.” He added that Drake texted his ex to congratulate her following her pregnancy announcement.

