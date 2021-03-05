drake-‘scary-hours-2’-ep-drops-with-three-new-songs

Published Just now

As promised, Drake has released his Scary Hours 2 EP.

With three highly anticipated tracks, “What’s Next,” “Wants and Needs,” and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” the project has two guest features with Lil Baby and Rick Ross.

An accompanying music video to “What’s Next” was also released hours later, directed by Theo Skudra.

RELATED: Drake Announces 2021 Ultimate Rap League Lineup On Caffeine Streaming Platform

The Toronto-born rapper then surprised fans with OVO Sound Radio’s relaunch —originally on an Apple Music Radio show and has since moved to SiriusXM—on a new 24-hour Sirius channel, SOUND 42.

He shared the announcement on IG on Thursday (March 4) and went live on the air at midnight on March 5.

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy project is reportedly expected to drop sometime this year. He shared an update on the long-awaited release on OVO Sound radio. CLB was set for January 2021, but postponed after the rapper sustained a knee injury, Pitchfork reports.

“CLB is currently being chef’d in every way possible,” he said, confirming that he has been working with collaborators Noel Cadastre and Noah “40” Shebib.

RELATED: WATCH: Drake Stars In Hilarious State Farm Super Bowl Commercial

“I don’t have an exact date, but it’s in the pot, and it’s coming soon.”

The first Scary Hours EP was released in 2018 and featured his hit “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity.” His album Scorpion would drop soon after.

In 2020, Drake premiered his Dark Lane Demo Tapes mixtape. That included the viral song “Toosie Slide,” “Desires,” “Chicago Freestyle,” “Pain 1993,” “When to Say When,” and “War.”

Listen to Scary Hours 2 below:

(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Get the latest from BET in your inbox! » Read Full Article