Drew Barrymore Shares Makeup-Free Selfie To Celebrate Her 47th Birthday — See Photo

February 23, 2022 12:45AM EST

Drew Barrymore looked ageless as she posed for a natural, makeup-free selfie to celebrate her 47th birthday.

Drew Barrymore celebrated her 47th birthday by giving her fans a gift. She blessed the Internet with a stunning, makeup-free selfie for her special day. She stopped by the mirror in her bathroom to snap the sweet pic. It appears that she woke up like this as she was wearing a blue and white shirt that looked like a pajama top.

She smiled sweetly at the camera as she proved that she’s a true natural beauty. She let her light brown hair flow down her shoulders. “2 22 22 this is 47!” She captioned the post, highlighting the cool date that her birthday fell on. A ton of her famous friends left their well wishes in the comments section. “Happy Birthday , you Magical Creature!!! I LOVE YOU! 💖always have , always will,” Legally Blonde actress Reese Witherspoon wrote. “Oyy! Happy birthday mama! Let’s celebrate when i come back from filming!” Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi added.

Drew was definitely showered with love on her special day! Her birthday isn’t the first time that Drew got vulnerable with a makeup-free selfie. She looked ageless as she rested her head sideways for a selfie. She donned a grey t-shirt and pulled her hair back for the effortless-seeming pic. “Just a raw and calm thoughtful moment,” she captioned the post.

Drew Barrymore poses wearing red satin. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

In addition to her natural face, she isn’t afraid to show off her body. And she should as she recently dropped 20 pounds! She took a selfie of her wearing a fun,

