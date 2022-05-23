dua-lipa-sunbathes-in-a-tiny-floral-bikini-as-she-lounges-at-the-lake:-watch

View gallery

Image Credit: MEGA

Singer Dua Lipa showed off a sexy orange and pink floral bikini in May 22 Instagram post. In the photos, she is seen lying down and basking in the sun near a lake in Germany, following her sold out show in Munich.

In first video, she lay on her side in a sensual pose, while her black hair was pulled back in a slick ponytail. She also sported thin hoop earrings, striking green nails, and a slim gold chain wrapped around her waist. In the second snapshot, she dipped her feet in the water while arching her head back. The third photo shows us a close up of her dainty minimalist tattoos. “pre—river show dip.” she captioned with a fitting floral emoji.

In the third picture, she entered the lake while two friends behind her watch. The fourth photo shows Dua and one of her friends resting on their backs on a white towel together, while the final photo zoomed out on another friend about to touch the water. The people accompanying her are pals Rosie Viva, Rae Ann Hayden, and her trainer Annie Moves, according to The Daily Mail.

Dua Lipa in an Orange and Yellow Bikini (MEGA)

This isn’t the only time we’ve seen the “Levitating” singer rock a tiny floral bikini on social media. Around a week earlier, she posted a heartfelt tribute to her sister Rina Lipa on her birthday. In the adorable posts, the two posed in their swimsuits, with Dua sporting a yellow string bikini with a daisy print.

