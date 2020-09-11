Dua Lipa Sizzles In A Bright Orange Bikini: Plus — 6 More Stars Rocking Swimsuits In September

Summer isn’t over for celebs like Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin! Hollywood’s hottest stars are still soaking up the September sun in sultry swimsuits. Take a look!

Dua Lipa is taking in the last days of summer by sipping cocktails in the pool! The “Don’t Start Now” singer, 25, showed off her amazing figure in a blood orange bikini on September 10 — giving us all the summer vibes, despite September’s arrival. Dua shared a series of photos to Instagram, one of which showed the singer sporting a pair of tinted yellow shades. The series of photos included a selfie of Dua, a fruity beverage and a few snaps of Dua and friend Savannah Hudson lounging on pool floats.

There’s plenty more stars like Dua who refuse to say goodbye to summer. Kourtney Kardashian is still spending time traveling with her family, as is Hailey Baldwin, who’s been all over the U.S. with husband Justin Bieber this summer. We’ve rounded up our favorite style stars who continue to rock swimsuits in September. — Check them out, below:

Hailey Baldwin-Bieber

Hailey Baldwin can make any swimsuit look good. The supermodel, 23, shared a collage of photos while adventuring with her husband over Labor Day Weekend. Hailey shared a photo of herself looking gorgeous in a black two-piece, with a life jacket on for safety. The couple, who’s been traveling from state-to-state throughout the summer, appeared to be in a mountainous area with a gorgeous lake. She also shared a cute snap with JB on a boat, as well as a calming photo of her floating in the lake.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner and bikinis are so synonymous.

» Read Full Article