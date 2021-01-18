dwyane-wade-posts-nsfw-pic-to-celebrate-his-39th-birthday

Published 18 hours ago

Dwyane Wade’s latest Instagram post is bound to raise some eyebrows.

In celebration of his 39th birthday (January 17), the NBA legend took to his IG and posted a picture of himself naked with his wife Gabrielle Union standing in front of him to block anything too revealing from view.

“Birthday behavior‼️39 is already looking up,” Wade captioned, accompanied by side-eye, black heart, crown and number 3 emojis.

The post had his comment section lit up. Fellow NBA star Damien Lillard got a kick out of it. “Aye come on @dwyanewade,” he wrote along with laughing emojis. Even his son Zaire had his palm to his face. “This isn’t what i wanted to wake up to,” he commented, accompanied by a sick face emoji.

Last week, Dwyane Wade posted a picture of a white vintage Mercedes Benz that Gabrielle Union gifted him as an early birthday present. Between that and newest birthday suit pic, seems like it’s been a good born day for D-Wade, indeed.

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

