dylan-sprouse's-trainer-breaks-down-his-workout-routine–including-couples-sessions-with-barbara-palvin

Dylan Sprouse Gushes Over Relationship With Barbara Palvin

Dylan Sprouse isn’t on his fitness journey alone.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum recently caught the Internet by surprise when he debuted his hard-earned muscles after deciding to “change my body and become a meat head.” And while he called it a “long slog” to transform his body, he teased in an Instagram post that he “ain’t done yet” in achieving his full form.

Now, his trainer Patrick Murphy, a corrective exercise expert who aims to create safe and beneficial fitness programs, exclusively shared with E! News just how Dylan has been keeping fit—including how he’s been hitting the gym with girlfriend Barbara Palvin. Although the couple are “little jokers” in between sets, Patrick—who previously trained Zac Efron in preparation for his role in 2017’s Baywatch—said that Dylan is seriously dedicated to getting in shape.

In fact, Patrick joked that the 29-year-old is well on his way to become “another Zac Efron” if he keeps up with his workout. “He’s goal oriented,” the Murphy Fitness founder shared. “He’s looking into the positive future. He’s driven and is hyper focused, and I’m really excited for him.”

So, how did Dylan go from living the suite life to the swole life? Here’s the breakdown of his body transformation.

Set Goals

According to Patrick, Dylan came into his fitness journey with very clear goals in mind. “He was never someone overweight but he had that doughy, soft look,” the trainer explained. “He wanted to tighten his body, define his body and drop his body fat percentage to become leaner.”

Dylan also had his sights set on some “high-action” acting gigs,

