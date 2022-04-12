get-a-stunning-blowout-at-home-with-this-dyson-airwrap-alternative-that’s-on-sale-for-under-$50

Shop

April 12, 2022 2:00PM EDT

If you’re looking for an amazing hair tool that does it all, look no further than this Dyson Airwrap alternative that’s on sale for less than $75!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that summer is almost here, it’s time to reevaluate your hair styling tools and we can’t think of anything better than the Necmuaih Hair Dryer Brush. It’s a great alternative to the Dyson Airwrap and it’s less than a quarter of the price, plus, it’s currently on sale. It was originally $66.90 but is currently 28% off so it can be all yours for just $47.90, saving you $19, which is a great deal considering the Dyson Airwrap retails for $500 and above.

Get the Necmuaih Hair Dryer Brush here for $47.90.

The 4-in-1 hot airbrush kit includes a blow dryer, a styling hairbrush a 42mm curling brush, and a 32mm curling brush. All of the brush heads or interchangeable so you can choose from a bunch of different hairstyles, plus, all you have to do to change the heads is push a button. The brush is oval-shaped and has nylon bristles which help add volume to any hairstyle.

It comes with three temperatures – low, middle, and high – plus, two speed settings – low and high. Even better, the tool barely makes any noise so you don’t have to worry about distracting anyone. Customers swear by this hot air brush and one user even gushed, “I love this product! Total game changer now when I have to style my hair.

