ed-sheeran-recalls-how-courteney-cox-reacted-when-the-“s&m-mask”-he-ordered-ended-up-on-her-bed

Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox have made some memories for themselves that they might not want to keep photographs of inside the pockets of their ripped jeans.

The 30-year-old “Photograph” vocalist was a guest on The Late Late Show on Monday, June 28, where host James Corden asked Ed about crashing with bestie Courteney whenever he visits Los Angeles. As Ed explained, ever since a mutual friend introduced him to Courteney, the Grammy winner has had fun ordering unexpected items to the Friends alum‘s abode.

According to the “Bad Habits” performer, Courteney once proudly told him she could buy anything she wants from her Alexa device. This somehow led him to order what he referred to as “an S&M leather gimp mask,” as one does.

“So, she walks out the room, and I go, ‘Alexa, order me a leather gimp mask,'” Ed shared with a laugh. “Unbeknownst to me, Courteney’s assistant opened the post, and she finds this mask and instantly goes, ‘Oh, I don’t think I was meant to see that,’ and leaves it on Courteney’s bed. And Courteney comes up, and she’s like, ‘Where did this come from?'”

Ed continued about the actress, “Anyway, she found out the story, and now every time I go back there, I order her another gimp mask. And she has maybe 12, and I hide them in people’s bedrooms. So they’ll go in a drawer, and they’ll just find this leather S&M mask. And she had two people look at her piano to try and buy it, two absolute strangers going into her house that I found out about, so I left a couple of masks on the piano as well.”

It should be said that Ed did not make it particularly clear whether he initially ordered the item as a prank.

