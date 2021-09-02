elizabeth-hurley,-56,-rocks-a-deep-plunging-aqua-swimsuit-while-vacationing-in-wales

See Pics

September 2, 2021 12:53AM EDT

This is 56! Elizabeth Hurley stunned in a deep-plunging swimsuit from her swimwear brand while on vacation in Wales.

56 never looked so good! English actress Elizabeth Hurley rocked a deep-plunging aqua swimsuit while on vacation in Wales. The actress and model is all smiles in two snapshots shared on Wednesday, Sept. 1 as she modeled the sultry number from her own swimwear brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Elizabeth is vacationing in the country alongside the cutest companion: her new puppy, Minnie. Earlier this week, the actress shared snapshots from a beach with her new furry friend. “Bank Holiday in Wales with my new puppy, Minnie,” she captioned the post. In lieu of a swimsuit, Elizabeth opted for a camoflauge printed t-shirt in an olive green with pants to match.

The bank holiday is certainly a nice reprieve after over a year in isolation amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with HELLO! magazine last April, Elizabeth opened up about life in quarantine, revealing that she was sheltering in place with eight of her family members, including her son Damian, 19, and her mother. “We feel like the family in the ’70s TV show The Waltons,” she said. “There are nine of us.”

“I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems,” the actress continued. “I am completely paranoid that I won’t be able to keep them safe, and I haven’t let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I’m terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests.”

Still,

» Read Full Article