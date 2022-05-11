elizabeth-hurley-rocks-pink-sequined-gown-in-nyc-&-she-looks-amazing:-photos

View gallery

Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Hurley, 56, was a sight for sore eyes when she was photographed strutting her stuff in New York City on Tuesday! The actress walked out of a building and showed off a long-sleeved pink sequined gown that included a plunging neckline and hugged her curves perfectly. She paired the look with matching pink dangling earrings and added metallic pink shoes that looked epic on her.

Elizabeth Hurley in her gorgeous dress. (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

The beauty’s impressive fashion didn’t stop there either. She also carried a pink clutch purse as she her was down and wavy. The look was topped off by flattering makeup that included a soft pink lipstick and dark eyeliner that brought out her gorgeous blue eyes.

Elizabeth Hurley posing on the pink carpet of the Hot Pink Party. (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

Elizabeth wore the pink gown to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Hot Pink Party at The Glasshouse. She posed on the pink carpet of the event and definitely shined in her outfit of choice. The British brunette has been a longtime supporter of the foundation ever since losing her grandmother to breast cancer in 1992, and continues to inspire others with her support. Her friend was also diagnosed with the disease in 2018, so she has all the more reason to help raise awareness.

Before Elizabeth’s latest event appearance, she wowed in a headline-making Instagram photo. In the pic, she posed in a turquoise bikini as she hung out on a movie set in a sunny location. “Filming on a sunny island has its pros #newmovie #fatherchristmasisback…again 😘,” she wrote in the caption.

