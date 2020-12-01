Celebrities

Ellen Page Comes out as Trans, Says He's Now Elliot Page

by Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Ellen Page is now Elliot Page … he’s coming out as trans. The “Juno” and “Umbrella Academy” star shared his truth Tuesday morning, saying he’s finally loving himself enough to pursue his “authentic self.” Elliot says folks in the trans community…  » Read Full Articles

