ellie-kemper’s-husband-michael-koman:-everything-to-know-about-‘the-office’-star’s-spouse

September 17, 2021 12:47AM EDT

Learn all about ‘The Office’ alum Ellie Kemper’s comedian husband, Michael Koman.

Ellie Kemper isn’t the only comic in her household. The 41-year-old actress, who is best know for starring in the hilarious sitcoms The Office and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, is married to Michael Koman, a fellow comedian and television writer and producer. Ellie and Michael have been married for nearly a decade, and together they have two children. And given that both stars are comedians, it’s safe to say that their relationship is a hilarious one.

While Ellie is a familiar face in Hollywood, her husband is a bit more of an enigma. Here is everything you need to know about Michael Koman.

How Did Ellie & Michael Meet? Michael Koman & Ellie Kemper (Photo: Alex Berliner/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Michael’s job as a writer for Late Night with Conan O’Brien is the reason he met his wife. He worked on the late-night talk show between 2001 and 2008, and during that time period while backstage he met Ellie, who was both a staff intern and regular performer for the show. Ellie reflected on their introductions during a 2015 interview with Vanity Fair, telling the publication, “I was an old intern, and he was a young writer. There was a part of me that was like ‘No time for love! I have to focus on my career!’ ” Ellie said that the two had a conversation about being a couple, which caused them not to speak for two months. But when Michael called into work sick, she decided to reach out. “Let’s be honest. I think he probably had a sore throat,” she told Vanity Fair.

