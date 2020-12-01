elliot-page,-formerly-ellen-page,-comes-out-as-transgender:-i-am-feeling-‘profoundly-happy’-but-‘scared’

Breaking News

December 1, 2020 1:27PM EST

Elliot Page, the ‘Juno’ actor who formerly went by the name Ellen Page, has announced he is transgender on Dec. 1. He explained how ‘remarkable’ it feels to be his ‘authentic self’ in a public letter on social media.

Elliot Page announced on Tuesday afternoon that he is transgender. The actor, formerly known as Ellen Page, was nominated for an Oscar for his role as the titular character in the 2007 film, Juno. He introduced Elliot to the world in a candid formal letter shared to his Twitter and Instagram accounts on Dec. 1.

pic.twitter.com/kwti60bZLw

— Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) December 1, 2020

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” he began, admitting, “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place,” he continued, vowing “to offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

Elliot went on to ask the public for “patience,” while he continues to navigate life through this “fragile” time. The actor thanked his fans for reading the lengthy letter and signed off: “All my love,

