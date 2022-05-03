Menu
Elon Musk Brings His Mom, Not New GF, To The Met Gala After Buying Twitter

May 2, 2022
Elon Musk and his mom Maye had a sweet mother-son bonding moment on the red carpet for the 2022 Met Gala. The 50-year-old entrepreneur, who recently bought Twitter for $44 billion, opted to bring his 74-year-old mother along for the high-profile party on Monday, May 2. Bringing his mom to the annual ball came almost three months after he was spotted with actress Natasha Bassett getting a ride on his private jet.

Elon sported a simple black tuxedo with a white shirt and matching bowtie. His mom, who is also a Canadian-South African model, sported a dark velvet, red dress, with a number of pearl necklaces dangling, as she carried a small white purse. She also had a matching flower sitting on the pearl necklace and a matching pair of earrings for the evening.

Elon bringing his mom was a surprise, months after his split from singer Grimes was confirmed by her on Twitter in March. Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher had revealed that the former couple had had a daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Muskaby (the couple also have a son X Æ A-Xii) via surrogate in a March interview. After the interview was published, Grimes revealed that the couple had split up.

