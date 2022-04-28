elon-musk-not-testifying-in-amber-heard-case:-look-back-at-their-dating-history

5 SHOCKING Moments From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial

Elon Musk won’t have to take the stand in a Virginia courtroom for the Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard‘s ongoing defamation trial.

Musk’s attorney Alex Spiro told E! News on April 27 that the Tesla CEO will not be testifying in the trial.

The billionaire was originally listed as potential witness for Heard in pre-trial filings for the case, in which Depp is suing heard for $50 million. (Heard is countersuing him for $100 million.) Heard and Depp are accusing each other of violence during their one year of marriage; each party denies the allegations.

Heard, 36, dated Musk for nearly a year following her divorce from Depp, 58, in January 2016. The actress and the entrepreneur reportedly first met on the set of Robert Rodriguez’s Machete Kills in 2013; Heard was the lead in the film and Musk had a cameo appearance.

The Hollywood Reporter initially reported that Musk became “infatuated” with Heard and began emailing Rodriguez and his team to set up dinners and lunches with her.

“If there is a party or event with Amber, I’d be interested in meeting her just out of curiosity,” Musk wrote in one of the emails, made available to THR through a confidential source. “Allegedly, she is a fan of George Orwell and Ayn Rand. Most unusual.”

John Shearer/Getty Images

After splitting from Depp, Heard’s relationship with Musk—who filed for divorce from Westworld actress Talulah Riley in early 2015—turned romantic. The couple went Instagram official in April 2017,

» Read Full Article