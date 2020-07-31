emily-ratajkowski,-kendall-jenner-&-more-best-dressed-celebrities-of-the-week:-quarantine-edition

Fashion

July 31, 2020 11:55AM EDT

It’s hard to believe that it’s already August in quarantine but that didn’t stop stars like Emily Ratajkowski & Kendall Jenner from looking fabulous & we rounded up the best dressed celebrities of the week!

After five months in quarantine, the country is slowly starting to open back up and the stars are beginning to rock some fabulous outfits. Despite months of sweatpants and workout outfits, some of our favorite celebs including Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner have managed to still rock gorgeous looks and we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week!

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski looked fabulous when she was out in NYC on July 30 rocking a silk white crop top & a matching high-waisted mini skirt. (BACKGRID)

Emily, 29, was out in New York City on July 30 when she looked fabulous in a head-to-toe white ensemble. She showed off her long tanned legs in a high-waisted Orseund Iris Ballerina Wrap Skirt in Ivory styled with a matching long-sleeve cropped Orseund Iris Drop Shoulder Reversible Blouse in Ivory, which showed off her toned abs. Emily accessorized her outfit with a pair of Versace Ve4365Q Sunglasses and nude Nine West Gabelle Strappy Sandals.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner grabbed lunch in Malibu on July 29 when she rocked high-waisted gingham pants with a tiny white crop top. (BACKGRID)

Kendall, 24, was out to lunch in Malibu on July 29 when she rocked a pair of high-waisted red and white gingham flared pants with a tiny white crop top that showed off her taut tummy. She accessorized her outfit with a nude Skims Seamless Face Mask,

» Read Full Article