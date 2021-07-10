Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 25, Sips Cocktails In A White Crop Top & Jeans — See Pics

Hailie Jade Mathers has stunned in a gorgeous new snap, which showed her lapping up the summer sunshine while drinking a cocktail on the patio.

Hailie Jade Scott Mathers is making the most of the summer! The 25-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem has shared a snap of herself sipping on a cocktail while lounging on a patio. “if you aint drinkin cocktails on the patio then where tf you aaaaaht,” she captioned the post, which featured two selfies. Hailie rocked a white, long-sleeved crop top and a pair of light wash, high waisted jeans.

She accessorized with a bright pink handbag and layered gold necklaces, as she showed off her patterned nail art. “why are you actually the most gorgeous human,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Absolutely stunning.” The pics came a couple of weeks after the gorgeous brunette took to Instagram to post a pic of herself in a denim bikini top and a matching, navy head scarf. “why does it look like im preparing for a major tea spill,” she captioned the post, which also saw her rocking a pair of white, crochet pants and a matching white cardigan.

When it comes to personal style, Hailie loves mixing it up! In another recent selfie, she threw it back to the ’70s with a retro-inspired ‘fit. The fashion influencer rocked a tight, neon green tee which featured ruching at the waist, along with light wash denim jeans. She also accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings, a fresh French manicure, and a bright pink headband, which was totally reminiscent of the ’70s boho style.

Eminem. Image: Shutterstock

It comes just a few months after she revealed to fans she had joined TikTok.

» Read Full Article