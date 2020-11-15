emma-corrin:-5-things-to-know-about-the-gorgeous-actress-playing-princess-diana-in-‘the-crown’

5 Things

November 15, 2020 3:05AM EST

Emma Corrin is the actress everyone is talking about. The breakout star is playing Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’ season 4. Here’s what you should know about Hollywood’s next big thing.

Emma Corrin is absolutely captivating as a young Princess Diana in The Crown season 4. Emma transforms into the role of the Princess of Wales as she goes from a shy preschool assistant to a global icon. Similar to Diana in the beginning, the spotlight is all on 24-year-old Emma as The Crown season 4 debuts on Nov. 15. So, who is Emma Corrin? HollywoodLife has 5 key facts to know about the star on the rise.

1. The role of Princess Diana is Emma’s breakout role. Emma had a few roles prior to The Crown, including a 4-episode arc on the EPIX series Pennyworth in 2019, but The Crown is her biggest role to date. She is a main cast member in season 4 as Princess Diana becomes a pivotal figure in the royal family. Emma stars alongside Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles and Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II.

Emma Corrin stars as Princess Diana in ‘The Crown.’ (Netflix)

2. Emma admitted playing Diana was “incredibly overwhelming.” The actress opened up about taking on the role of the Princess of Wales. “It’s so mad, I think it’s incredibly overwhelming and I feel a huge sense of responsibility because no matter how well we do this it is always going to step on this family’s sense of loss because it is real and it is so sad,

