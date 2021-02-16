emma-stone-transforms-into-cruella-de-vil-in-first-cruella-movie-poster

Ahead of the trailer’s release, Disney dropped the first movie poster for Cruella featuring Emma Stone as the infamous villain. Scroll on to see the Oscar winner’s transformation.

Emma Stone, is that you?

The Oscar winner, who is currently expecting her first baby, has transformed into the iconically cruel role of Cruella de Vil for Disney’s upcoming Cruella film. The live-action standalone movie, set for release this May, will follow Stone as she portrays a younger version of the 101 Dalmatians villain.

Ahead of the trailer’s release on Feb. 17, Disney dropped the first poster for the highly anticipated film. Along with a photo of the 32-year-old La La Land actress sporting the character’s signature black and white hair, with a perm twist, Disney captioned their post, “Hello, Cruel World. New Trailer Tomorrow.”

Back in August 2019, during Disney’s D23 Expo convention, the company shared the first still from the movie, showing Stone’s character dressed in a leather jacket while walking three Dalmatians. “Since you’re such huge Disney fans, we wanted to let you know a bit about the story,” Stone told the D23 crowd at the time. “1970s set in London, it’s punk rock.”

As fans may recall, Glenn Close originally brought Cruella de Vil to life in 1996’s 101 Dalmatians and 2000’s 102 Dalmatians. For Halloween in 2020, Close recreated her iconic costume and included instructions for fans hoping to do the same.

Hello, Cruel World. New Trailer Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/kWXxbjaF4b

— Disney (@Disney) February 16, 2021

“HOMEMADE CRUELLA: Chopstick painted red = cigarette holder.

