Emmy Nominations 2020: Zendaya, Jennifer Aniston & More — Full List Of Nominees

Breaking News

July 28, 2020 11:37AM EDT

The 2020 Emmy nominations were announced live on July 28. The best of TV’s best scored nods for their incredible performances over the past year.

The show must go on! The 2020 Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 20, 2020, with Jimmy Kimmel as the host. Before the ceremony happens, the nominations have to be revealed. This year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Emmy nominations were hosted virtually by Leslie Jones, along with presenters Josh Gad, Laverne Cox, and Tatiana Maslany.

The past year has featured some of the best television performances — ever. Reese Witherspoon pulled triple duty with Big Little Lies, The Morning Show, and Little Fires Everywhere. Regina King stunned with her incredible performance in Watchmen. Succession took over as one of the best dramas right now, and Schitt’s Creek solidified itself as one of the greatest comedies of all-time with its final season. See the full list of nominees below (we’re updating LIVE):

Zendaya was nominated for her role as Rue in ‘Euphoria.’ (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson

Don Cheadle

Ted Danson

Michael Douglas

Eugene Levy

Ramy Youssef

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate

Rachel Brosnahan

Linda Cardellini

Catherine O’Hara

Issa Rae

Tracee Ellis Ross

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman

Sterling K.

» Read Full Article