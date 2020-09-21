emmys-2020-best-dressed:-zendaya,-regina-king-and-more-stars-stylishly-shine-from-home

Biggest Emmys Fashion & Beauty Risk-Takers

No red carpet? No problem!

While the coronavirus pandemic has turned Hollywood on its head, as the saying goes—the show must go on—and go on it did Sunday, Sept. 20 for the 2020 Emmys. With Jimmy Kimmel back at the helm as host (this time for the first virtual show in Emmys history), a star-studded list of nominees and plenty of camera feeds, fans were able to see their favorite celebrities regardless of how remote the ceremony was this time around.

And, while the “informal” dress theme had been described as “come as you are, but make an effort,” judging by what viewers saw last night, many of the familiar faces participating went above and beyond to make the event an unforgettably stylish one…even if they were just in their houses.

Given the extra challenges of getting glammed up in the age of social distancing, we’d certainly like to give these winning looks an A++.

Without further ado, here are the best dressed stars at this year’s Emmys. While everyone who got dressed at all deserves a medal during these isolated times, going that extra mile in the name of fashion warranted a round of applause.

Instagram

Kerry Washington

The Little Fires Everywhere star sported two looks during the 2020 show—and nailed it both times.

Tracee Ellis Ross/Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross

The black-ish star said she missed “a pretty dress” and she seriously delivered thanks to this ruffled Alexandre Vauthier gown.

Instagram

Nina Parker

The Nightly Pop co-host delivered the red carpet glamour we’ve all been missing this year.

» Read Full Article