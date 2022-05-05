Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

‘The Masked Singer’s Queen Cobra & Space Bunny Revealed In Latest Double Elimination

May 4, 2022
‘the-masked-singer’s-queen-cobra-&-space-bunny-revealed-in-latest-double-elimination
Written by
0

View gallery

THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nick Cannon, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. ©2022 FOX Media LLC

THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Host Nick Cannon and Jennifer Holliday in THE MASKED SINGER episode airing Wed. April 13 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.

THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Host Nick Cannon and Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman in THE MASKED SINGER episode airing Wed. April 13 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.

Image Credit: FOX

Two celebrities were unmasked during the May 4 episode of The Masked Singer. The Queen Cobras were revealed as En Vogue, and Shaggy was underneath the Space Bunny costume. The ladies of En Vogue told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they were “intimidated” by The Masked Singer at first and revealed how the show “challenged” them.

En VogueEn Vogue on ‘The Masked Singer.’ (FOX)

“We were really, really excited and a little intimidated because we didn’t know the full extent of what it would feel like to be singing under a mask,” Terry Ellis said. “We really didn’t know what we were walking into, but we were really excited to have something to show and being in the beautiful costumes. It was truly a challenge to perform under that mask that we were wearing, but it was exciting. We all walk away from there feeling like we’ve been challenged and that we grew more as performers and entertainers from the challenge.”

Each of the women had their own Queen Cobra costume with a slinky bodysuit and large headpiece. “The mask part of it was challenging because it’s a little weighty, and it was really big. It kind of rests on the top of your shoulders,” Cindy Herron admitted. “So as a singer, we’re used to singing, breaking our necks out, moving our shoulders. It’s really interesting how much of your body you use as a singer when you really are trying to sing. The mask was lightweight considering how weighty it could have been, but it still had a padding that rested on the crown of our head.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

james-harden-reportedly-wants-out-of-houston-due-to-owner's-trump-support

James Harden Reportedly Wants Out Of Houston Due To Owner's Trump Support

November 17, 2020
kanye-west-bringing-'donda'-party-back-to-atlanta,-but-needs-new-twist

Kanye West Bringing 'Donda' Party Back To Atlanta, But Needs New Twist

July 30, 2021
the-little-mermaid's-halle-bailey-addresses-claim-she-got-breast-implants

The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey Addresses Claim She Got Breast Implants

April 14, 2022