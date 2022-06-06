Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Jennifer Lopez Rocks Black Leather Dress At The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Photos

June 5, 2022
jennifer-lopez-rocks-black-leather-dress-at-the-mtv-movie-&-tv-awards:-photos
Written by
0

View gallery

Vanessa HudgensMTV Movie and TV Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, California, USA - 05 Jun 2022

Jennifer LopezMTV Movie and TV Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, California, USA - 05 Jun 2022

Sofia Carson MTV Movie and TV Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, California, USA - 05 Jun 2022

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The year of Jennifer Lopez continued on Sunday (June 5) at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. J.Lo, 52, was on hand to receive the Generation Award, but before that could happen, she had to strut her stuff down the red carpet. There, she rocked a form fitting black dress with a plunging neckline and leather bodice.

Jennifer Lopez 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet June 5 2022Jennifer Lopez on the Red Carpet During the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5, 2022 (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

On Friday (June 3), MTV announced that J.Lo would receive the Generation Award, saying that the honor “celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names.” Previous recipients include Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey, Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Tom Cruise, Jim Carrey, and the entire Fast & Furious franchise.

“I want to thank all the people who gave me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy, and the ones who broke my heart,” Jennifer said while accepting her golden popcorn for the award. “The ones who were true, and the ones who lied to me,” she elaborated. “I want to thank true love, and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

these-brumates-are-what-you-need-to-keep-drinks-cold-this-summer-and-they-have-61,800+-5-star-reviews

These Brumates Are What You Need To Keep Drinks Cold This Summer and They Have 61,800+ 5-Star Reviews

May 23, 2022
roddy-ricch-bags-7-grammy-championship-rings-for-crew-worth-$250k

Roddy Ricch Bags 7 Grammy Championship Rings for Crew Worth $250k

May 21, 2020
this-$30-off-the-shoulder-jumpsuit-has-1,351-5-star-amazon-reviews

This $30 Off the Shoulder Jumpsuit Has 1,351 5-Star Amazon Reviews

July 21, 2020