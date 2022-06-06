jennifer-lopez-rocks-black-leather-dress-at-the-mtv-movie-&-tv-awards:-photos

View gallery

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The year of Jennifer Lopez continued on Sunday (June 5) at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. J.Lo, 52, was on hand to receive the Generation Award, but before that could happen, she had to strut her stuff down the red carpet. There, she rocked a form fitting black dress with a plunging neckline and leather bodice.

Jennifer Lopez on the Red Carpet During the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5, 2022 (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

On Friday (June 3), MTV announced that J.Lo would receive the Generation Award, saying that the honor “celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names.” Previous recipients include Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey, Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Tom Cruise, Jim Carrey, and the entire Fast & Furious franchise.

“I want to thank all the people who gave me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy, and the ones who broke my heart,” Jennifer said while accepting her golden popcorn for the award. “The ones who were true, and the ones who lied to me,” she elaborated. “I want to thank true love, and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself,

