Akira Akbar Opens Up About Dreams And Lessons

Although only in her teenage years, Akira Akbar is open and outspoken about her dreams and the lessons she has learnt en route to achieving them. Apart from having appeared in shows such as This Is Us and Family Reunion, the young actor has also starred in the box office hit Captain Marvel. Having been on myriad sets, she has had the opportunity to work with various accomplished actors. In this interview, Akira Akbar sits down with us and opens up about dreams achieved and lessons learnt on set and in life.

Your character in the movie “We can be heroes” has the ability to alter time. But if you could possess a super-power in real life, what would it be?

I would probably teleport so I won’t be late to things and I could go anywhere I want.

What was it like being in Captain Marvel, considering it was such a massive box office hit? Does each project that you work in, change you just a little bit due to the experience you gain?

Working on Captain Marvel was so amazing. It still has me in awe that I’m a part of a Marvel movie. Working with all of these amazing actors like Brie Larson, Lashana Lynch, Samuel L has really inspired me to know that this is what I really want to do. Every project I do does change me a little bit because I gain and learn more from different people I work with.

You must be a source of inspiration for many young girls. What lessons would you like to share with them regarding authenticity?

The message I have for young girls is to go after your dreams and be the best you can be. Don’t let anything or anyone stop you because you are amazing!

Being a teen actor must come with its fair share of unique hurdles to overcome. How do you manage to still enjoy elements of a regular teenage life?

Honestly, I just enjoy life as it is. The best thing to do is just have fun as a kid and it’s pretty easy when u hang with the right people.

Kids of this generation will one day make decisions that run the world. If you could, what is the one cause that you would dedicate your life to?

Definitely equality, my skin color should be treated the same as any other skin color because we are all equal.

If you could write a dream project, what kind of stories would you like to bring to the table?

I would love to remake Grease, it’s one of my favorite movies and I would love to see how this generation makes that come to life.

Lastly, the repertoire you boast is already a force to be reckoned with. Is there any upcoming project of yours that you are excited about and would like to share with us?

I have a movie coming out called Love you Anyway and I’m working on another project that is still hush-hush but all I can say is stay tuned!

Photos provided by Advantage PR.

