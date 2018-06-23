Summer is here! ‘Tis the season of barbeques, fruit bowls, and chilly refreshing drinks. Whether it’s friends gathering around a picnic table in the park or family grilling in the backyard, we all want to bring something new and tasty to the party. If you’re looking for a website to give you some ideas for meals that will never fall short, then check out

Divas Can Cook is run by Monique, a blogger from a large Southern family that has passed down old and new recipes from generation to generation. Monique began her website to encourage her readers to bring back the tradition of making real good food from scratch. She covers every meal—breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert—with mostly traditional spreads alongside her own innovative twists. She’s even found a way to make health-conscious, gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan takes on classic Southern food so nobody’s missing out.

Everything that comes out of Monique’s kitchen is mouth-wateringly delicious. Even for people who aren’t so confident in their cooking skill, Monique has posted videos of her making each recipe step-by-step so her audience can follow along. Not to mention her beautiful personality shines in all her videos and written posts, she makes cooking so much more fun that you’ll want to go through everything on the website.

Summer recommendations from yours truly include: extraordinarily fluffy Blueberry Cream Cheese Muffins, zesty Sweet and Spicy Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich, tangy Strawberry Piña Coladas, and finally gooey chewy Oven Baked S’mores Bars.

After working through one of her dishes, you will feel like the proud, confident person that she wants to unleash in everyone. So, please click away to Divas Can Cook to get a head full of ideas and a belly full of food!

Check Out Divas Can Cook for Amazing Summer Recipes: Featured Image Credit: Divas Can Cook official Facebook Page.