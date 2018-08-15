Dr. Pimple Popper Is Bursting With Fame

Warning: the video at the end of this article contains graphic content.

Although pimples and skin problems seem disgusting, there is something inexplicably relaxing about watching them removed. Many people have been following the pimple popping queen Dr. Sandra Lee, a cosmetic dermatologist known on YouTube as Dr. Pimple Popper. She has unearthed an entire network of pimple popping fans (Popaholics) and has provided them with years of content; all kinds of pops from various sized lipomas (overgrowing fat cells), a plethora of cysts, and the deepest of blackheads. Dr. Lee has created a YouTube heaven for us Popaholics and it has finally gotten the television spotlight on TLC.

Dr. Pimple Popper has just begun airing this July and is attracting all kinds of attention. Similar to her YouTube channel, the stars of the show are people from all over the United States with severe protuberances who need help. Dr. Lee examines their lumps and bumps and, in the end, gives them all a good squeeze. However, the television series covers a lot more than just satisfying pops. Unlike her original channel, the audience sees how these skin conditions impact Dr. Lee’s patients in their everyday lives. The thrill of the show is not just seeing their growths removed but also seeing them relieved of their insecurities and pain to gain their confidence back.

We also get to see much more of Dr. Lee as a person and a medical professional. Having a television show allows her to explain her thought process as a dermatologist. She describes what kind of medical problem she’s examining, how it grows, and what the consequences could be if she operates or if the growth continues to fester. For those of us without a medical background, her brief lessons are not only fascinating but also very helpful to understand the plot of the show.

Please be aware that Dr. Pimple Popper is not for the faint of heart. Some of the patients’ conditions range from lipoma the size of three grapefruits to hundreds of red boils all over a person’s body. There are a lot of scalpels, needles, and stitching; needless to say it can be very gross for someone who’s squeamish. However, for any Popaholics out there it’s a whole new adventure: the pops are bigger, the personalities are stronger, and stories are deeper. Seriously, don’t knock it until you’ve seen it. If you’re interested in something weird and calming, Dr. Pimple Popper releases new episodes on TLC every Wednesday at 9 p.m. and believe me it’s not something you’ll want to miss.

Check out more Entertainment articles at ClicheMag.com

Dr. Pimple Popper Is Bursting With Fame. Featured Image Credits: TLC Official Site.