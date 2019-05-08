Q&A with Ana Sophia Heger: The Child Star of “Life in Pieces” on CBS

Life in Pieces is a comedy series on CBS in its fourth season. The show chronicles the lives of the Short Family as the large three-generation family delivers heartwarming, hilarious and awkward moments to viewers! The all-star ensemble cast includes Colin Hanks, Zoe Lister-Jones, Angelique Cabral, Betsy Brandt and is led by the legendary Dianne Wiest and James Brolin. Ana Sophia Heger plays Lark Short, the youngest star in the series and the adorable child of Greg (Colin Hanks) and Jennifer Short (Zoe Lister-Jones).

The young scene-stealer began auditioning for roles at the age of three and landed her first ever role as Lark! If her acting skills aren’t impressive enough, Ana is also fluent in German and is currently learning Spanish and French in between Preschool and dance classes!

Image courtesy of Life in Pieces / CBS

We had the chance to discuss her role, how she got into acting and what she likes to do when the cameras are off:

Cliché: This is your first acting job! How have you enjoyed being a part of Life in Pieces?

Ana: I love acting and enjoy being on this set so much because they are all so nice to me! I love seeing everyone! It’s my favorite activity!

Your parents on the show are played by Zoe Lister-Jones and Colin Hanks. What is it like working alongside them?

I love it because they always make jokes or do silly things. I also learn a lot, because they do something different [with] each take.

Image courtesy of Life in Pieces / CBS

How did you get your start into acting? When did you discover it was something you enjoy doing?

My Mom tells me that a lady discovered me at Starbucks. Suddenly I start to go to castings and Life in Pieces was one of them. I have always enjoyed acting, even before [getting discovered at] Starbucks, I make up stories to act out at home.

Your father is an actor. What acting advice has he given you?

Learn all my lines, really listen to my scene partner, so that I can respond naturally and not be over the top. He always makes sure I understand what the scene is about and helps with all my questions.

What’s your favorite part about acting?

I get to be somebody else. I love being creative and using my imagination!

Image courtesy of Life in Pieces / CBS

Tell us about your character, Lark! What do you like about playing her?

I like how Lark can be very silly and how different she actually is from me. When Lark finds out that her Mommy has another baby in her tummy, she is NOT at all excited, but when I found out my Mommy is pregnant in real life, I was very happy. We are quite different.

Other than acting, what are some hobbies you have?

My favorite thing other than acting is painting. I also enjoy my dance, piano and tennis lessons. I love trying many different activities!

What is it like auditioning for roles? Do you ever get nervous?

I get so excited, that I really do not feel nervous. I also love meeting new people and each casting is fun for me.

What has been your most interesting scene to film?

I loved all my “Potty” episode scenes. I had to pretend that Lark is not potty-trained yet, but I was already trained in real life! It was so much fun!

Image courtesy of Life in Pieces / CBS

And lastly, tell our readers why they should watch Life in Pieces!

I love that all the actors are so funny and that it is about a big family who really loves each other.

Life in Pieces airs Thursdays on CBS 9:30/8:30c.

You can follow Ana and see some behind the scenes glimpses of her work on Life in Pieces on Instagram @AnaSophiaHeger

Interview with Ana Sophia Heger: The young star of Life in Pieces: Featured Image: Courtesy of Rochelle Brodin / Shandrew PR

