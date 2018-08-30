Jenna Marbles: A YouTuber To Look Up To

Jenna Marbles is one of the most successful YouTubers in the world. She began her YouTube career eight years ago in 2010 with her first hit video, “How to Trick People Into Thinking You’re Good Looking,” a makeup tutorial done by a non-beauty guru for the average girl. Since then her fame has grown and so has her collection of beauty tutorials, impressions, dog vlogs, and random silly videos of her trying new things. Jenna has that spark that draws people to her, she’s an entertaining personality to watch and she has an interesting life. Throughout the years her fans have seen her be the amazing queen she is, she is truly a YouTuber to look up to.

There has been a transformation of Jenna from her 20’s into her 30’s. Her humor isn’t as crude and she seems more elated than ever before. Some of her followers have been put off by her no longer screaming curse words all the time, but Jenna has addressed this simply by stating, “I’m just not angry anymore.” She has grown as a person to accept what life throws at her, and to take it with a great sense of humor. Part of her personality is that she doesn’t care if doing what she wants makes her look weird. We’ve watched her glue rhinestones all over her face, marry her dogs (to each other, not to her), make useless hot glue crafts, dye her own hair, and everything else in between. At the end of those videos there’s a smile on her viewers’ faces. She truly shows us that being happy and having fun is much more important than fearing judgement from others.

In the YouTube community it is upsetting to see YouTube celebrities become so toxic by taking advantage of fans and putting their wealth on display. The best part about Jenna’s YouTube channel is that it’s a place away from all the clickbait and jackassy videos. Jenna is not a sell-out; in all her years on YouTube she’s never made the shallow content that other celebrities with just as many or more subscribers as her have done. The doors to her YouTube haven open for us as if to say, “Hey friends, let’s forget about all this drama for a few minutes and watch my dog sniff soap.”

(It’s a real video)

Although she is such a large YouTube personality, Jenna has had to work extremely hard to get to where she is today. There has never been a moment where she’s hidden how hard life can be as a young woman trying to make it in the entertainment world. Her content shows her good days, adopting a new dog, as well as her bad ones, the struggles of being a Go-Go dancer. She understands what it’s like to get the short end of the stick and still pulls through to give advice and motivate young women to achieve their goals. If there’s anyone who is the essence of the phrase “hard work pays off” it’s Jenna Marbles.

