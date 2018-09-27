Entertainment News alert: Actress and singer Jennifer Hudson discusses her dream role as Aretha Franklin on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. At the beginning of 2018, it was announced that Hudson would be starring as Franklin, the unprecedented Queen of Soul. Now Hudson has gone on to say how much the role means to her personally. Hudson spoke about the role to Ellen DeGeneres, admitting, “It’s always been my dream to play Aretha, and it’s actually happening.”

Aretha Franklin Requested Jennifer Hudson Specifically for the Biopic

The film was in negotiations before Aretha Franklin passed on August 16 of pancreatic cancer. In fact, it was Franklin who had requested Hudson play the role. “It blows my mind. I’ve always looked up to Aretha and to portray her—I cannot even speak about it because it’s like, ‘Oh, that’s a huge task.’” Hudson is undeniably excited for her chance at this dream role. It’s a difficult undertaking, considering that Franklin reigned as a songstress during much of her lifetime. An 18-time Grammy winner, Aretha Franklin inspired the music of many artists throughout her long career. Undoubtedly, the legacy of her music will continue to do so. As for Hudson, she is making her own mark, busy as ever in both music and acting roles. Hudson’s other projects include a movie version of Andrew Lloyd Weber’s Cats, as well as serve as a judge on the upcoming season of The Voice.

Jennifer Hudson Discusses Her Dream Role as Aretha Franklin. Featured Photo Credit: Getty Images.