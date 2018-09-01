What if you were the only person who remembered the Beatles? Well, that’s the premise behind Danny Boyle’s upcoming film. The title of the film has yet to be released, but we do know that Ed Sheeran plays himself in the film. This is Sheeran’s largest acting role yet. Previously, he made cameo appearances in Game of Thrones and Bastard Executioner, but never before has Sheeran been needed on set for more than a day. According to Associated Press, Sheeran stated that he “got to actually kind of learn how to act. … With the Game of Thrones thing, that was literally me popping in for a day and making a cameo. Or Bastard Executioner was me popping in for a day. But this was like full days on set, like full 12-hour days.” Although Sheeran hasn’t had much experience behind the camera, he would like to continue to do music-based performances. “I want to make something like [‘Once’]. Something like that where songs dictate the film in a way.”

Ed Sheeran is Starring in Danny Boyle’s New Film Along with Himesh Patel

Richard Curtis’ script follows Himesh Patel, who plays a singer-songwriter discovered by Ed Sheeran. Patel’s character is the only person in the world to remember the famed music of the Beatles. As you can imagine, this inevitably gives him a leg-up in the music world. You may remember Patel from the BBC show EastEnders. But unlike Patel, Sheeran isn’t a seasoned actor. Sheeran admits that making this film was, for him, a “very intense two months.” The pop star explains that the filming took place around his music gigs, so he didn’t have downtime. “I would have four days of gigging and then three days of shooting a film.” If you’re wanting to catch this Beatles-inspired film, keep your eyes out in 2019. Sheeran is currently touring for his 2017 album Divide.

Read the full article at Associated Press.

Read more Entertainment News articles at ClicheMag.com

Sheeran and the Beatles? Ed Sheeran is Starring in Danny Boyle’s New Film. Featured Photo Credit: Dimitris Legakis/REX Shutterstock