In a time when many of us are feeling disconnected physically from our friends, family and loved ones, Sleepwoka's "Together We Are" reflects on the resilience of true friendship, even if we are spread far and wide.

Sleepwoka's strong use of analog synthesizers brings a nostalgic 80s vibe and a captivating and surreal tone to his projects.

London based Ukrainian producer and songwriter, Sleepwoka, returns with another poignant single enthused with uplifting electro-pop soundscapes. Since he burst on the scene just last year, Sleepwoka, has released a string of successful singles gaining the attention of BBC Music Introducing London, Earmilk, Variance and Atwood Magazine.

As Earmilk concluded after his last single, “How I Was wrong”; “Sleepwoka’s music succeeds in pursuing relatable and thought-provoking narratives, with the hopes to make listeners evaluate their everyday lives through intricately crafted electronic music.” The new single, “Together We Are”, perfectly follows suit.

The message that “Together We Are” conveys-

In a time when many of us are feeling disconnected physically from our friends, family and loved ones, Sleepwoka’s “Together We Are” reflects on resilience of true friendship even if we are spread far and wide. He explains: this single is a tribute to all my friends that are scattered around the world. Although we live different lives and rarely see each other, it feels like the invisible connection only grows stronger. It’s a connection that reaches beyond messages on your phone. It’s the feeling that you get when warm memories from the past remind you of the strength of the friendship – which is especially important right now. Whatever this crazy world brings to us, it still feels like we’re in this together and no distance or time can change that.”

It’s a powerful and much needed reminder during the ongoing pandemic that we are not alone even if it has felt like that at times.

Sleepwoka’s music is produced in his bedroom in North London. The strong use of analog synthesizers brings a nostalgic 80s vibe and the dream-like atmospheric visuals add a captivating and surreal tone to his projects.

