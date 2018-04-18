“Solo: A Star Wars Story”: Is It Worth Watching?

Disney’s newest Star Wars movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story follows Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) as a rebellious young man beginning his extreme adventures in the criminal underworld. Through his escapades, Han learns from mentor Beckett (Woody Harrelson), falls in love with companion Kira (Emilia Clarke), befriends smuggler Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) and Chewbacca, and flies the most famous ship in the Star Wars Universe, the Millennium Falcon, for the first time. Fans cannot wait to see how the handsome scoundrel they all know and love becomes the greatest pilot the galaxy has ever seen.

Star Wars fans are anticipating this next action-packed adventure of Han Solo. Trailers are revealing visually amazing special effects with badass characters and lots of action. But, with such mixed reviews for The Last Jedi, fans are concerned that Solo: A Star Wars Story will turn out to be a disappointment. Since Harrison Ford’s Han Solo is so iconic, Ehrenreich has big shoes to fill for the role. Yet, fans are excited that this movie will be centered around the history of Solo, his friendship with Lando and Chewbacca, and the beginning of the Millennium Falcon which are huge in terms of Star Wars canon. But, there is the worry that the script will take a backseat to the special effects. Director Ron Howard is pulling a very risky move making a story about the background of Star Wars’ most popular character. Some fans might not think it’s worth watching if their favorite smuggler is going to be ruined. If the film turns out to be a spectacle with a poorly written script Disney might lose the bulk of its Star Wars fan base. However, nothing is set in stone.

On the other hand, the movie has some extremely talented actors, such as Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, and Woody Harrelson, who audience’s are looking forward to seeing on the big screen. But at the end of the day, the critical pressure is on Howard and Ehrenreich to recreate the classic character Han Solo in order to meet the fan’s high expectations. Is it worth watching? We’re all hoping for the best when Solo: A Star Wars Story opens on May 25th.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”: Is It Worth Watching? Featured Image Credit: Star Wars Official Facebook