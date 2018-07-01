Celebrity News

Talk About Dedication! Shailene Woodley Maintained a Restrictive 350 Calorie Diet for Film ‘Adrift’

by Sunday, July 1, 2018
Talk About Dedication! Shailene Woodley Maintains a Restrictive 350 Calorie Diet for Film ‘Adrift’

Imagine starving yourself for a role! Lots of actors have done it, but it doesn’t change the level of dedication it shows. Most recently, E! News discussed how Shailene Woodley maintained a restrictive 350 calorie diet for film ‘Adrift’. “Adrift,” Baltasar Kormakur’s romantic drama, centers on sailors Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp. The film follows the two as they struggle to stay alive on a damaged ship. Based on a true story, it’s easy o see why there was a lot of pressure on Woodley’s appearance and performance. Shailene Woodley stated in a recent interview just how difficult it was to put herself into the shoes of Tami. For the last two weeks of filming, Shailene Woodley ate a diet of only 350 calories in order to appear physically emaciated. In order to fall asleep, Woodley would have a glass of wine each night “to pass out.” 

Shailene Woodley Maintained a Restrictive 350 Calorie Diet for Film ‘Adrift’

Woodley spoke to E! News about the filming process for “Adrift,” saying that the “whole process was as beautiful as it was taxing.” But her co-star Sam Claflin inspired her to keep going. “[He] would show up with a big smile on his face  and not complain at hour 16 or not complain when we were seasick or not complain when something went awry—not only did it inspire me, but it inspired the whole crew to stand up and work harder.”

 

Read the full article at eonline.com.

Read more Entertainment articles on ClicheMag.com

Talk About Dedication! Shailene Woodley Maintained a Restrictive 350 Calorie Diet for Film ‘Adrift’. Featured Photo Credit: STX Entertainment, eonline.com

,

← Previous post

Sonic The Hedgehog: Jim Carrey In Talks To Play Villain, Dr. Ivo Robotnik
You may also like
Chucky Set To Slash Up The Small Screen In “Child’s Play: The TV Series”
Chucky Set To Slash Up The Small Screen In “Child’s Play: The TV Series”
The 25th Anniversary of ‘The Sandlot’: Bringing the Gang Back to Theaters
The 25th Anniversary of ‘The Sandlot’: Bringing the Gang Back to Theaters
Amy Adams Stars in ‘The Woman in the Window’ Set for 2019 Release: A Thriller You Won’t Want to Miss
Amy Adams Stars in ‘The Woman in the Window’ Set for 2019 Release: A Thriller You Won’t Want to Miss

No Comments Yet.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Our Latest Issue

Covers: Nastia Liukin & Shantel VanSanten
Inside, cover star Nastia Liukin opens up about her life as a gymnast, how she plans on inspiring the next generation.

READ NOW FOR FREE
Shantel Vansanten Cliche June July 2018 Cover
close-link

Stay Updated With Fashion Trends

EXCLUSIVE FASHION TIPS!
SUBSCRIBE!
Join Our Awesome Weekly Newsletter