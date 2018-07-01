Talk About Dedication! Shailene Woodley Maintained a Restrictive 350 Calorie Diet for Film ‘Adrift’

Imagine starving yourself for a role! Lots of actors have done it, but it doesn’t change the level of dedication it shows. Most recently, E! News discussed how Shailene Woodley maintained a restrictive 350 calorie diet for film ‘Adrift’. “Adrift,” Baltasar Kormakur’s romantic drama, centers on sailors Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp. The film follows the two as they struggle to stay alive on a damaged ship. Based on a true story, it’s easy o see why there was a lot of pressure on Woodley’s appearance and performance. Shailene Woodley stated in a recent interview just how difficult it was to put herself into the shoes of Tami. For the last two weeks of filming, Shailene Woodley ate a diet of only 350 calories in order to appear physically emaciated. In order to fall asleep, Woodley would have a glass of wine each night “to pass out.”

Shailene Woodley Maintained a Restrictive 350 Calorie Diet for Film ‘Adrift’

Woodley spoke to E! News about the filming process for “Adrift,” saying that the “whole process was as beautiful as it was taxing.” But her co-star Sam Claflin inspired her to keep going. “[He] would show up with a big smile on his face and not complain at hour 16 or not complain when we were seasick or not complain when something went awry—not only did it inspire me, but it inspired the whole crew to stand up and work harder.”

